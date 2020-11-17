Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 (Jawa 42 Rival) Rendered With Twin Exhausts

Here we have shown you a digitally rendered image of a possible low capacity motorcycle from RE to directly rival Jawa and Forty Two

Royal Enfield launched the Meteor 350 just a while ago as a replacement to the Thunderbird 350 and it has certainly made a strong statement with its new chassis, powertrain and much improved riding dynamics. The Meteor 350 costs between Rs. 1.75 lakh and Rs. 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and it harbingers a range of new age REs including the next generation Classic 350.

The homegrown retro motorcycle manufacturer will bring in more products in the coming years. Over the last few months, we have seen the new avatar of Classic 350, a Triumph Street Twin styled motorcycle and a bobber/cruiser based on the existing 650 cc platform spotted testing. The entry-level Royal Enfield motorcycles are facing increased competition than ever before.

Brands like Jawa with namesake Jawa and Forty Two, Honda with the recently launched H’ness CB350 are putting on a good show as well. This got us wondering if Royal Enfield would ever try a more potent classic themed cruiser with modern design elements? In a precise sense, RE could bring up a Jawa rival that could act as a more affordable alternative to the Interceptor 650.

A low capacity Interceptor like 350 cc motorcycle has been rendered here with twin exhausts to compete against the Jawa duo. The digital imagination shows similar dual-tone fuel tank colour theme as in the Interceptor 650 along with a single piece seat, traditional grab rail, tall set handlebar, round shaped headlamp, circular rear view mirrors and spoked wheels.

Other highlights are black front fender, telescopic front forks, twin shocks at the rear, twin pod analogue instrument cluster, unswept exhaust system, a neatly integrated tail section and so on. The Meteor 350 features Tripper Navigation system, a Bluetooth-enabled feature displayed on a small TFT screen to navigate through the route and it will be made available in the forthcoming models as well.

We do expect the Chennai-based manufacturer to launch the next generation Classic 350 in the early parts of next year as it is the top-selling model for the brand currently. And it will more likely be followed by a range of motorcycles.