Royal Enfield Hunter 450 Spotted Again In Near Production Guise

Royal Enfield Hunter 450 derives power from a 452 cc liquid-cooled engine found in the new Himalayan producing 40 PS and 40 Nm

Royal Enfield has been actively testing its upcoming naked roadster in India, drawing inspiration from the Hunter 350 and the recently launched Himalayan 450. Speculations suggest that it could be named the Hunter 450 or one of the multiple names the brand has trademarked in the recent past and it will be positioned as a more premium and powerful alternative to the entry-level Hunter 350.

With frequent sightings of test mules, the Royal Enfield Hunter 450 is speculated to be launched in India in the second half of this CY but no official launch timeframe has been revealed yet. It will directly take on the well-received Triumph Speed 400 while the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and the KTM 390 Duke will be other rivals.

The motorcycle will have a neo-retro styling as the Speed 400 and it will be priced competitively as we expect it to be at least Rs. 35,000 more affordable than the Himalayan 450 at around Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom) as it does not appear to have USDs. The latest spy images confirm the presence of some of the design elements we have already seen on the roadster’s test mules.

It will be a blend of classic styling complemented by modern touches as a circular LED headlight unit with a black casing, a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, and a single-piece stepped-up seat, a compact rear section with slim LED turn signals borrowed from the Himalayan 450, split grab rails, front forks with gaiters and an upswept exhaust system.

It will share the main frame with the adv while the subframe will be different. Powering the Hunter 450 will be the same Sherpa 450 engine as the 452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder DOHC engine kicks out 40.02 PS at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 40 Nm at 5,500. It will be paired with a six-speed transmission while a slipper/assist clutch will be standard.

The equipment list will comprise a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation, switchable ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, ride modes, 17-inch black alloy wheels, offset monoshock rear suspension, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, a slightly upright handlebar and circular mirrors.