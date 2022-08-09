Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs Classic 350 – What Makes Them Different

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is currently one of the most affordable 350cc motorcycle in India

Royal Enfield recently launched the new Hunter 350 in India and will now be offering a more affordable and VFM bike for the buyers in the market. The Hunter 350 not only shares its platform with the larger 350cc bikes like the Classic 350, but in addition to this, is also offered with the same 350cc engine.

Despite this, both these bikes offer a significantly different package to the buyers and here is everything you need to know.

Engine And Performance

Powering the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a 349cc J-Series engine that is also offered with the Classic 350. This engine churns out 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of maximum torque output. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and offers a strong performance.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Engine Air-cooled, 349cc petrol engine Air-cooled, 349cc petrol engine Power 20.2 hp 20.2 hp Torque 27 Nm 27 Nm Gearbox 5-speed manual 5-speed manual

Specs

Both the bikes are based on the same twin downtube spine frame but have some slight differences like a different rake angle. The trail too has gone down in the Hunter 350 to 96.4 mm from the Classic’s 111.7 mm. Moreover, the Hunter 350 is available with 17-inch alloy wheels as against 19-inches on the Royal Enfield Classic 350. While all these changes make the Hunter 350 more agile, the compact footprint will further help it become a great city commuter.

Suspension And Brakes

Both these bikes get a similar suspension setup and get telescopic suspension at the front while the rear gets an adjustable mono-shock absorber. Furthermore, the braking setup is almost similar to the top-spec variants of both bikes.

While the Hunter 350 gets 300 mm disc brakes at the front and 240mm at the rear, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 on the other hand gets a 270mm disc brake at the rear while the front disc brake size is identical to the Hunter 350. A quick comparison is given below in the table:

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Suspension Telescopic (Front) Adjustable Twin-shock Absorbers (Rear) Telescopic (Front) Twin-shock 6-step Adjustable (Rear) Brakes 300mm disc (front) 240mm disc/ drum (rear) 300mm disc (front) 270mm disc/ drum (rear) Tyres 110/70-17 (front) 140/70-17 (rear) 100/90-19 (front) 120/80-19 (rear)

Final Verdict

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a great bike for anyone looking for a good-looking and affordable Royal Enfield in the Indian market but it is the Classic 350 that continues to offer a strong and feature-packed package for the buyers. The Classic 350 also has an edge over the Hunter 35 in terms of design but it is the hunter 350 that is miles ahead if the value for money is mistaken into consideration.