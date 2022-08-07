Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launched In India At Rs. 1.49 Lakh

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available in Retro, Metro and Metro Rebel variants and is powered by a 349 cc OHC air- and oil-cooled engine

Royal Enfield has today announced the launch of the much-awaited Hunter 350 in the domestic market and it carries a starting price of Rs. 1,49,900 for Retro and it goes all the way up to Rs. 1,68,900 (ex-showroom, Chennai) for Metro Rebel (Rs. 1,63,900 for Metro). The Hunter 350 roadster is offered in Retro, Metro and Metro Rebel variants and with a kerb weight of just 177 kg for the base variant, it has become the lightest RE in the lineup.

In addition, the price range suggests that the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is also the most affordable 350 cc motorcycle in the country. The Retro and Metro variants have a lot of differences between them. The former does not have a centre stand and comes in two colour schemes namely Factory Silver and Factor Black with a different stickering job.

It also features 17-inch wire-spoked wheels at the front and the rear evoking a vintage vibe while the instrument cluster is old-Classic like. Other highlights are a regular tubular grab rail and single-piece seat, blacked-out side-mounted exhaust system, switchgear taken from the old Classic, oval-shaped halogen turn indicators and circular halogen tail lamp, front disc brake and rear drum brake assisted by a single-channel ABS system.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Dimensions Length 2,055 mm Width 800 mm Height 1,055 mm Wheelbase 1,370 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 13 litres

It is equipped with 100/80-17 front and 120/80-17 rear tyres. The more premium Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro variant gains a dual channel ABS system (300 mm front disc and 270 mm rear disc), semi-digital floating round-shaped instrument console and switchgear borrowed from Classic and Meteor, split grab rails, LED tail lamp, 110/70-17 front and 140/70-17 rear tyres, a centre stand, black finished alloy wheels, blackened engine area and exhaust unit, etc.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has a seat height of 800 mm and the ground clearance stands at 150.5 mm. The Metro variant tips the weighing scale at 181 kg (4 kg heavier than the Retro) while the suspension duties are handled by 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin-sided rear shock absorbers with preload adjustability.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Performance Specs Engine 349 cc OHC air- and oil-cooled Power 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm Torque 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm Gearbox Five-Speed Claimed Mileage 36.2 kmpl Claimed Top Speed 114 kmph

The USB charging port is integrated below the switchgear in both variants while the circular-shaped headlamp with a black casing is a halogen unit across the range. The Hunter 350 is underpinned by the dual cradle frame as the latest Classic 350 and Meteor 350. As for the performance, the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled OHC two-valve four-stroke engine is utilised and it kicks out a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm.

The powertrain develops a peak torque of 27 Nm and is hooked with a five-speed transmission. The Hunter measures a length of 2,055 mm, a width of 800 mm and a height of 1,055 mm with a wheelbase length of 1,370 mm and a gross vehicle weight of 360 kg. A total of eight colours are available: Factory Black and Factory Silver in Retro; Dapper White, Dapper Ash and Dapper Grey (via RE’s MIY app) in Metro; Rebel Black, Rebel Blue and Rebel Red (via RE’s MIY app) in Metro Rebel.

The Hunter 350 has all the bells and whistles to be a success in the domestic market and we will bring you all the dose of its performance, handling characteristics, other dynamic abilities, fit and finish, and a lot more in our detailed ride review coming on August 10.