Royal Enfield Himalayan Sales Up By 423% In August 2021

The Himalayan was the only Royal Enfield motorcycle to have registered positive year-on-year growth in sales in the month of August 2021

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is one of the most affordable adventure tourers in the Indian market, and is an extremely capable motorcycle. In a segment that continues to grow, Royal Enfield has constantly tried to keep the Himalayan up to date in order to stay relevant.

The Himalayan was updated earlier this year, which resulted in the addition of Tripper navigation system borrowed from the Meteor 350, some visual changes as well as the introduction of a few new colour options. It looks like the update is surely working for the Royal Enfield adventure tourer.

The Himalayan was able to record a year-on-year growth in sales of 423 per cent last month, thanks to the 2,770 units sold. In comparison, the homegrown manufacturer had only sold 530 units of the motorcycle in the same month last year. The Himalayan was the only Royal Enfield bike to have recorded positive YoY growth in the month of August 2021.

Talking about the motorcycle, the Himalayan comes equipped with a 411 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that puts out 24.3 PS of maximum power at 6500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque that is delivered between 4000 – 4500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

It has been built on a half-duplex split cradle frame that is suspended by telescopic forks up front with 200 mm travel, coupled to a monoshock at the rear with 180 mm travel. The braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc up front, along with a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS (rear-wheel switchable) as standard.

The Himalayan is currently offered in six paint schemes, including Granite Black, Rock Red, Lake Blue, Gravel Grey, Pine Green and Mirage Silver. Royal Enfield has currently priced the Himalayan from Rs 2.10 lakh to Rs 2.17 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The RE motorcycle puts up against other entry-level adventure tourers and touring bikes like the KTM 250 Adventure, BMW G310 GS, Bajaj Dominar as well as the Hero Xpulse 200.