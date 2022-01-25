Royal Enfield Himalayan Sales Up By 390% In December 2021

Royal Enfield Himalayan derives power from a 411 cc SOHC air-cooled engine kicking out 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm and is paired with a five-speed transmission

Royal Enfield recorded a cumulative domestic total of 65,194 units in the month of December 2021 as against 65,492 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 0.46 per cent. In comparison to the previous month of November 2021 with 44,830 units, a healthy MoM volume increase of 45.4 per cent was seen.

The second-generation Classic 350 led the way ahead of Meteor, Bullet, Himalayan, Electra and 650 Twins in the sales standings. The Chennai-based brand ended the year on a high for the dual purpose adventure tourer as it posted a 390 per cent YoY volume increase. It garnered 4,611 unit sales last month against 941 units in December 2020.

On the export side, the Himalayan led the table as 2,487 units were shipped in December 2021 as against 1,042 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 138.8 per cent. The Himalayan is well received in the domestic as well as international markets alongside the 650 Twins and the brand will capitalise on it by bringing in more new products.

In early 2021, the Himalayan received a minor update. Besides new colour schemes, it became the second RE to gain the Google-powered Tripper Navigation system and the metal frame around the fuel tank was redesigned. Currently, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is priced between Rs. 2.14 lakh and Rs. 2.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

It derives power from a 411 cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC four-stroke engine kicking out a maximum power output of 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired with a five-speed transmission. Other highlights are a round-shaped headlamp, a dual-channel ABS system, hazard lamp switch, split seat, side-mounted exhaust, etc.

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the more road-biased Scram 411 next month in India and it will likely be followed by the Hunter 350 scrambler and the Super Meteor 650 cruiser along the course of this year. Moreover, reports suggest that the Chennai-based brand is also developing a new Himalayan 450 with a liquid-cooled engine capable of around 40 bhp to rival KTM 390 Adventure and it will be launched sometime next year.