Royal Enfield Himalayan Sales Up By 113% In November 2021

Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by a 411 cc SOHC air-cooled engine that is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm

Royal Enfield posted a cumulative domestic tally of 44,830 units in the month of November 2021 as against 59,084 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 24.12 per cent. Compared to the previous month of October 2021, the Chennai-based manufacturer recorded 10.39 per cent positive growth as 44,830 units were sold in that period.

The Himalayan contributed a total of 3,310 units last month as against 1,550 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a huge YoY volume surge of just over 113 per cent. In comparison to the previous month of October 2021, the adventure tourer registered 3,728 units with a negative YoY growth of 11.21 per cent.

In the meantime, RE exported 918 units of the Himalayan in the month of November 2021 as against 1,004 units during the same period last year with a YoY de-growth of 8.57 per cent. Compared to the previous month when a total of 1,042 units were encountered, the Himalayan posted 11.90 per cent negative sales growth.

Earlier this year, Royal Enfield gave minor updates to the Himalayan and is currently priced between Rs. 2.10 lakh and Rs. 2.18 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in colour schemes such as Granite Black, Snow White, Sleet Grey, Gravel Grey, Rock Red and Lake Blue with the addition of Mirage Silver, Granite Black and Pine Green (all three with two-tone seats).

The dual-purpose adventure touring machine derives power from a 411 cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC four-stroke engine that is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission and the 2021 MY version became the second Royal Enfield motorcycle to receive a Google-powered Tripper navigation system.

Some of the key highlights in the Royal Enfield are a dual-channel ABS system, switchable rear ABS, hazard lamp switch, long-travel suspension, a 21-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel along, 15-litre fuel tank, circular headlamp, etc. RE is reportedly working on a 650 cc version of the Himalayan and it could be some time away.