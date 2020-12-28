Royal Enfield Himalayan Posts 95% Growth In November 2020

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is currently priced between Rs 1.91 – 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and rivals the likes of the BMW G 310 GS and KTM 250 Adventure

As of now, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is one of the most affordable adventure-tourer motorcycles in the Indian market right now, with a s and for what it’s worth, it also certainly is one of the most value for money off-roading motorcycles in the country. The bike was upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms earlier this year, and the update brought along some new paint schemes as well as a few new features to the table.

It seems like the update seems to be working for the Himalayan, and the market seems to appreciate the motorcycle pretty well. Royal Enfield managed to sell 1,550 units of the adventure tourer motorcycle in the month of November 2020, as compared to the 793 units it sold in the same month last year.

This has resulted in a YoY growth in sales by a massive 95 per cent for the motorcycle. This is the highest growth posted by a Royal Enfield bike in the said month. It should also be noted that the adventure tourer segment is gaining popularity by the day, and this could also be one of the reasons for the Himalayan’s increasing sales.

Powering the bike is a 411 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 24.3 PS of max power at 6500 rpm, and 32 Nm of peak torque between 4000 – 4500 rpm. The engine is coupled to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

The bike is built on a half-duplex split cradle frame, and the suspension setup consists of telescopic forks up front with 200 mm travel, coupled to a monoshock at the rear with 180 mm travel. Disc brakes are standard on both ends, with a dual-channel ABS.

As of now, Royal Enfield retails the Himalayan at a starting price of Rs 1.91 lakh for the Granite Black and Snow White colour options, while the Sleet Grey and Gravel Grey will set you back by Rs 1.94 lakh. On the other hand, if you opt for Lake Blue or Rock Red colour options, get ready to shell out Rs 1.96 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).