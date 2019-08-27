Royal Enfield Himalayan Posts 100% Sales Growth In July 2019

Royal Enfield Himalayan has surpassed expectations by recording 100 per cent growth in the July 2019 sales, inching close to 650 Twins

Although the automotive industry in India is going through a rough patch, there are certain manufacturers and products who are performing rather well, amidst the falling sales. One such manufacturer is Royal Enfield, India’s own mid-capacity motorcycle manufacturer who has suffered the downfall in sales, but some of its products are performing surprisingly well.

While the sales of the Classic 350, the largest selling motorcycle of Royal Enfield has dropped by 33 per cent in July 2019 as compared to July 2018, the Himalayan has performed surprisingly well last month, recording 100 per cent growth on Y-o-Y basis.

Royal Enfield managed to sell 1,619 units of Himalayan 400 in July 19, as compared to 811 units during the same month last year. This is a surprising number given the fact that many wrote off the Himalayan tagging it as a niche product bought only by hard-core off-roading enthusiasts.

Also, the fact that the newly launched 650 Twins including the Continental GT and Interceptor took the lead over the Himalayan made everyone think that buyers are preferring the 650cc motorcycles over the 400 one. For reference, 2,225 units of the 650 Twins were sold last month.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by a 411cc, long-stroke, four-stroke engine that generated 24.5 bhp of peak power and 32 Nm of peak torque. This fuel-injected motor is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. This is the first attempt by Royal Enfield after a long while in a body type other than the cruiser styled motorcycles and the company designed and tested the two-wheeler keeping the mighty Himalaya mountain range in mind.

Royal Enfield is reportedly working on the 650cc version of the motorcycle and can add the 650 Twins sourced 648cc air-cooled parallel twin-cylinder engine that produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, with the engine running on a 6-speed gearbox. Currently, Royal Enfield is working hard to launch the BS-VI ready motorcycles including the Himalayan in India, although it is caught in a lawsuit pertaining to patent infringement for BS-VI tech.

Data Source : AutoPunditz