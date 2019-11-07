Royal Enfield Himalayan Likely To Get New Colours, Showcased At EICMA 2019

The Himalayan ADV is unveiled in three new paint schemes at the EICMA 2019, no mechanical changes made

Royal Enfield did not unveil any new product at this year’s Milan Motor Show (EICMA). Instead, the entry-level ADV Himalayan was showcased in three new paint schemes, namely Rock Red, Lake Blue and Gravel Grey. Expect the new colours to be launched in India soon.

As of now, the Himalayan is available with three paint jobs; Snow, Granite and Sleet, which in simple terms are white, black and camouflage respectively. The new Rock Red and Lake Blue are dual-tone shades, while Gravel Grey has a satin finish to it.

In order to make the bike look more sporty and rugged, Royal Enfield has already covered most of it in black, with just the fuel tank and front and rear mud guards left to be painted in a different colour.

The Himalayan is one of the most affordable adventure bikes available in India at a starting price of Rs 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the off-roader is a 411 cc, single cylinder, 4 stroke, air-cooled engine with fuel injection system. This engine can make a maximum power of 24.5 HP at 6500 rpm, and a peak torque of 32 Nm at 4250 – 4500 rpm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan with a 21-inch tyre up front and a 17 incher at the rear. It also gets disc brakes on both ends, with dual channel ABS as standard. A ground clearance of 220 mm along with 200 mm front suspension travel means the Himalayan is good for any terrain you are willing to take it to.

The adventure bike is pretty light as well, and weighs just 191 kg. The Royal Enfield Himalayan faces competition from the more affordable Hero Xpulse 200, which retails at a starting price of just Rs 97,000, making it the most affordable adventurer in India.

Apart from the Xpulse 200, the Himalayan can also be pitted against more premium adventurers offered in India, including the BMW G 310 GS and the Kawasaki Versys-X 300, which have a starting price of Rs 3.49 lakh and Rs 4.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.