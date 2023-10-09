Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed, Looks More Promising

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be launched in the coming weeks and it will be more powerful and torquier than the Himalayan 411

Royal Enfield is planning to launch the all-new Himalayan in the coming weeks and ahead of its much-awaited debut, the dual-purpose adventurer tourer’s first official image has been released by the brand on its social media channels. The background of the image signifies the new Himalayan’s birthplace, the Himalayas.

Wearing a white body shade, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 boasts all-LED lighting as the LED headlamp has a black casing and is accompanied by LED tail lamps and LED turn indicators. Above the headlamp, you could see a tall transparent windscreen and below which, the numberplate holder and the signature front beak or the raised fender are available.

Other highlights are a neatly finished side-mounted exhaust system, a wide handlebar and from the spy pictures, it is clear that the motorcycle will have a large fully digital instrument console with possible navigation and Bluetooth connectivity as standard. The fuel tank appears to be larger in size and is surrounded by metal braces as in the Himalayan 411 to give a purposeful look.

From the homologation documents, we already know that it will have a wheelbase length of 1,510 mm and an overall width of 852 mm. Interestingly, the pillion side of the split seat does not look too raised and the presence of an off-set monoshock rear suspension will have provided more room and the upside-down front forks at the front should enhance the overall ride quality.

As for the performance, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 derives power from a 451.65 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected engine producing a maximum power output of 39.57 bhp at 8,000 rpm and the peak torque could be around 35-40 Nm. It will be paired with a six-speed transmission and a slipper and assist clutch will be a standard fitment.

It rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels and the braking duties will be performed by front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system (switchable ABS could also be offered). The adv will likely be priced around Rs. 2.6 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete directly against the KTM 390 Adventure X, the Yezdi Adventure and the BMW G310 GS. We do expect the overall build quality to be improved compared to the Himalayan 411.