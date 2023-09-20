Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Power Figure & Dimensions Leaked

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will go on sale late next month or in early November; will use a 451.65 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 39.47 bhp

Royal Enfield will introduce the much-awaited Himalayan 450 cc in the coming weeks and it follows the launch of the new generation Bullet 350 earlier this month. The dual-purpose adventure tourer has been caught testing multiple times in India as well as abroad and it will become the first motorcycle to come to the fore from the all-new 450 cc series.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be positioned above the existing Himalayan 411 and it will sit on a brand new platform while boasting a new powertrain. According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, the Adv will be equipped with a 451.65 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine, which should pump out a maximum power output of 39.47 bhp.

This will make the upcoming Himalayan the most powerful RE barring the 650 cc range. The powertrain will be linked with a six-speed transmission and the peak power kicks in at 8,000 rpm reportedly. Dubbed the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452, it will have a wheelbase length of 1,510 mm while the overall width stands at 852 mm.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will likely be priced at around Rs. 2.6 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will compete against the KTM 390 Adventure X, BMW G310 GS, Yezdi Adventure and the upcoming Triumph Scrambler 400X. The Adv will be introduced late next month or in early November and it will feature all LED lighting and an all-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

We do expect the peak torque to be around 37-38 Nm and a slipper clutch could be offered as standard. The Chennai-based manufacturer will also offer front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, a long travel suspension setup comprising upside-down front forks and an offset monoshock rear suspension as standard.

The motorcycle takes an evolutionary approach to design compared to the Himalayan 411 and retains the signature metal tank braces and a front beak. It will sit on a brand new platform and will boast split seats and split grab rails, 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels, block pattern tyres, a muscular fuel tank, and a host of optional touring-based accessories.