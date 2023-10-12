Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 More New Details Revealed – Video

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be introduced on November 7 and it will likely be priced around Rs. 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom) in India

The official pictures of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 were revealed a few days ago and more details have started appearing on the internet courtesy of the pre-production version that emerged on the internet. Some of the key information that we have not told you includes the interface of the round-shaped fully digital instrument console.

The top portion appears to be dedicated to the navigation system, which will be offered as standard while the bottom section shows regular rider info. The USB charging port and knuckle guards will likely be standard and the all-important long travel suspension setup won’t be fully adjustable as the upside-down front forks and monoshock rear suspension are used.

The monoshock will be seven-step adjustable for preload. The Chennai-based manufacturer could sell the Himalayan 452 with cross-laced spoke wheels at the front and rear along with tubeless tyres. However, they could be offered as an option as generally they are sold only in high-end motorcycles due to their expensive nature.

The 21-inch front and 17-inch wheels run on CEAT Gripp block pattern tyres that could be specially made for the dual-purpose adventure tourer. The overall design has taken an evolutionary approach compared to the Himalayan 411 but the body panels and other mechanical bits appear to be brand new including the chassis.

The white colour scheme harks back to the original Himalayan released in 2016 and the pre-production motorcycle does have a good road presence and is more aggressive. The adv uses front and rear disc brakes with a dual-channel ABS system while the split seats and split grab rails can be clearly seen as well. It is lighter by 3 kg compared to the Himalayan 411.

What we already know is that it has a longer wheelbase in comparison and derives power from a 451.65 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected four-valve engine, developing a maximum power output of 39.57 bhp and the peak torque could be around 40-45 Nm. It will be paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard.