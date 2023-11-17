Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 – What Makes it So Special Amongst Other REs?

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 boasts a new powertrain and is practical and feature-rich to make a strong statement

The Himalayan 450, the first motorcycle belonging to the new 450 cc series, is certainly a game changer from the outset and Royal Enfield has made sure it is hitting all the right chords. It is packed with features such as LED headlamp, LED brake lights and indicators, and boasts many first-for-RE technologies including a circular TFT instrument cluster with Google Maps integration.

It is also the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to offer two ride modes (Eco and Performance) and a five-way joystick to toggle through information. The equipment list also boasts larger disc brakes, switchable rear ABS, longer wheelbase and higher ground clearance compared to its predecessor. Courtesy of the optimal positioning of the fuel tank and engine as a stressed member, the water wading capacity has also been improved.

While the Himalayan 450 sticks to its roots as a dual-purpose adventure tourer, the Chennai-based manufacturer has made sure it can do long-distance touring and is also a better machine for everyday commuting due to the plethora of mechanical changes. When the going gets tough, the adv relishes the opportunity to inspire confidence due to its dynamic abilities.

The heart of the matter is an all-new 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC four-valve fuel-injected engine, paired with a six-speed transmission. It is the torquiest single-cylinder mill produced in India. The maximum power output of 40.02 PS and 40 Nm of peak torque make it a top-notch motorcycle to ride across different surface conditions.

Thus, it is a do-it-all motorcycle emphasising the evolution of the brand as a whole over the years while elevating the performance by a country mile. Royal Enfield has injected a new life into the 350 cc portfolio courtesy of the well-lauded J-series engine platform and moving up the price bracket, the new 450 cc range will play a significant role in adhering to modern customers.

The Himalayan 450 has the looks of bigger and more premium advs and is no short on practicality either. The prices of the motorcycle will be revealed on November 24 at the MotoVerse 2023 in Goa and if it is anywhere around Rs. 2.70 lakh (ex-showroom), Royal Enfield has a winner on its hand without a shadow of a doubt!