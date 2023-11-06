Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 To Make Its Global Debut Tomorrow

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will make its world premiere at the EICMA show in Milan and is equipped with a 452 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 40 PS

Royal Enfield will officially unveil the new-gen Himalayan 450 on November 7 at the EICMA show in Milan and its prices are expected to be announced at the upcoming 2023 Motoverse, formerly known as Rider Mania. Our ride review of the adv will be live across our social media platforms on November 10 and we really can’t wait to show you people what is in store!

The 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan uses a brand new 452 cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled four-valve FI engine. It develops a maximum power output of 40.02 PS at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm and comes hooked with a six-speed transmission with a slip and assist clutch as standard.

The dual-purpose adventure tourer is underpinned by a steel, twin-spar tubular frame and is 3 kg lighter than the outgoing Himalayan 411. As for suspension, 43 mm upside-down forks with 200 mm wheel travel at the front and the link-type monoshock rear suspension with a wheel travel of 200 mm are utilised.

As for the dimensions, the all-new Himalayan measures a length of 2,245 mm, a width of 852 mm and a height of 1,316 mm with a wheelbase length of 1,510 mm and a seat height of up to 845 mm. The fuel tank capacity stands at 17 litres (2 litres more than the 411) and the ground clearance is at 230 mm (10 mm more than the original model).

The braking duties are handled by a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheel with 90/90-21 and 148/80-17 section tyres sourced from Ceat. The adventure-based motorcycle features a 320 mm ventilated front disc with dual-piston callipers and a 270 mm ventilated rear disc with a single-piston calliper assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.

The equipment list boasts ride-by-wire throttle, LED headlamps, brake lights and turn indicators, a circular TFT instrument cluster with Google Maps integration, a USB charging port, split seats, a luggage rack, switchable rear ABS, Eco and Performance modes, and a lot more. The adv is expected to carry a price tag of Rs. 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be available in five different colour schemes.