Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Leaked Revealing All Details

The images of the much-awaited Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 have been leaked ahead of its market launch in November 2023

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the new generation Bullet 350 in the domestic market on September 1, 2023. It will be followed by the arrival of the all-new Himalayan 450 in early November. The first motorcycle coming out of the brand new 450 cc range has been leaked online in its production guise – uncovering all the nitty gritty details.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels with dual-purpose Ceat tyres. It will feature disc brakes at the front and rear mounted on the left-hand side and a twin-channel ABS system will be a standard fitment while a switchable rear ABS that can be turned off for letting loose on off-road scenarios is a possibility.

The busy front end also features the signature beak, a circular LED headlamp with an integrated DRL covered in a black casing, sharp LED turn indicators, a tall transparent windscreen and metal tank braces can be clearly seen. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 comes with a wide single-piece handlebar and a round-shaped TFT display screen incorporating digital elements.

It will facilitate Bluetooth connectivity and a turn-by-turn navigation system while the switchgear will be more premium than the existing crop of 350 cc REs. The fuel tank has a muscular finish and a USB charging facility will also be available. Other highlights are curvy radiator shrouds with fins pointing inwards, split seats and rectangular-shaped LED tail lamp.

You could also see a side-mounted exhaust system, minimalistic body panels, black finished engine area, and a luggage rack. The suspension duties will be handled by upside-down front forks and offset monoshock rear suspension. The rider seat is curvy and wide and goes a little deep for added comfort. The adventure tourer derives power from a 450 cc liquid-cooled engine.

The single-cylinder unit is said to produce around 40 bhp and it will be paired with a six-speed transmission with a slip and assist clutch. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will compete against the upcoming Triumph Scrambler 400X, Yezdi Adventure, BMW G310 GS, and KTM 390 Adventure.