Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Launched In India At Rs. 2.69 Lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is equipped with a new 452 cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine developing just over 40 PS and 40 Nm

Royal Enfield has today announced the launch of the new generation Himalayan in the domestic market following its world debut at the 2023 EICMA show. The prices of the all-new Himalayan have been revealed in front of a packed crowd at the MotorVerse 2023, formerly known as Rider Mania. It replaces the Himalayan 411, which has been in the business for over seven years.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 marks a radical shift for the Chennai-based manufacturer as it becomes the first 450 cc liquid-cooled new-age offering. Compared to the Himalayan 411, it is longer and wider and has a longer wheelbase but shorter, and is available in two seating options. The fuel tank capacity has increased by 2 litres to 17 litres.

The all-important powertrain in the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is a new 451.65 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected four-valve engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 40.02 PS and 40 Nm of peak torque – torquiest single produced in India. It is paired with a six-speed transmission while a slipper and assist clutch comes as standard.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price (Ex-Showroom) Kaza Brown (Base Variant) Rs. 2.69 Lakh Slate Himalayan Salt Rs. 2.74 Lakh Slate Himalayan Poppy Blue Rs. 2.74 Lakh Kamet White Rs. 2.79 Lakh Hanle Black Rs. 2.84 Lakh

The dual-purpose adventure tourer has all the right tools to take you to the beaten path with ease in most scenarios while being a comfortable touring machine as it appeals to a wide range of customers. It is made available in five colour schemes namely Kaza Brown, Salte Himalayan Salt, Slate Poppy Blue, Hanle Black and Kamet White.

The customer deliveries of the new adv will commence soon. It is equipped with Showa-sourced 43 mm upside-down front forks and linked-type monoshock rear suspension (both with 200 mm wheel travel). The braking duties are handled by front and rear disc brakes, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system as standard.

2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Performance Engine & Specs Engine 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected four-valve engine Power 40.02 PS at 8,000 rpm Torque 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm Gearbox Six-Speed

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is priced at Rs. 2.69 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 2.84 lakh (ex-showroom) – except for the colours no other differences exist between the variants. Special introductory price for Indian consumers till December 31, 2023. It takes an evolutionary approach to design and continues to feature metal braces around the fuel tank and a floating front beak. It runs on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in Ceat tubed rubber as tubeless tyres with cross-spoked wheels could be offered next year.

The equipment list comprises first-for-RE features including a circular TFT instrument cluster with turn-by-turn Google Maps replication, all LED lighting, dedicated M mode with Eco and Performance modes, a five-way joystick to select different functions, a USD charging port, a tall windscreen, a wide handlebar setup, split seats, a luggage rack and sturdy footpegs.