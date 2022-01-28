Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 India Launch Next Year – Report

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to be powered by a new 450 cc liquid-cooled engine developing around 40 bhp

Royal Enfield is working on a number of new products for this calendar year as the more road-biased Himalayan known as Scram 411 is expected to launch in February and it will likely be followed by the Hunter 350 and the Super Meteor 650 in the second half of 2022. A recent report that emerged on the interweb indicates that RE is working on a brand new Himalayan 450.

If the report is to be believed, it will be a more hardcore take on the existing Himalayan and it could compete against the likes of KTM 390 Adventure. It will reportedly sit on a new architecture that will spawn a number of new models in the future. The first off the new platform will be this 450 cc Himalayan internally codenamed K1.

The dual-purpose adventure touring machine will be powered by a new single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine that will put out around 40 bhp maximum power. The report went on to say that the powertrain is capable of developing more than 45 bhp but the 450 cc adv is being developed to have a strong low- and mid-range (essential for taking on the beaten path).

While the torque figures are not known yet, the engine will be linked with a six-speed transmission and just as in the 650 Twins, it could get a slipper and assist clutch as standard. The design appears to be an evolution of the existing Himalayan with a round-shaped headlamp, wheel design similar to the 411 cc model, and the body panels have also taken an evolutionary approach.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will ride on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels and some variants may get spoke wheel and tubeless combo. The new trellis frame should help in reducing the overall kerb weight of the upcoming adv and it will boast long-travel suspension at the front and the rear – upside-down front forks and monoshock setup with preload adjustability.

It could also have higher ground clearance, single-seat, upright handlebar with easy reach and expect the launch to happen in the first quarter of next year with a price range of around Rs. 2.70 lakh (ex-showroom).