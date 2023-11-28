Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Deliveries To Begin Next Week

The customer deliveries of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will commence next week in India

Royal Enfield revealed prices of the much-awaited second-generation Himalayan at the MotoVerse 2023 event in Goa. With a starting price of Rs. 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the dual-purpose adventure tourer is competitively priced against rivals such as BMW G310 GS and KTM 390 Adventure X while the range-topping model costs Rs. 2.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is available in five colour schemes namely Kaza Brown, Salte Himalayan Salt, Slate Poppy Blue, Hanle Black and Kamet White. Compared to the now-discontinued Himalayan 411, it is longer and wider while having a longer wheelbase and 10 mm higher ground clearance at 230 mm. The seat height ranges between 805 mm and 845 mm.

The adv features LED headlamp and LED turn signals as well as brake lights. It is suspended on a twin-spar tubular frame while the suspension duties are handled by Showa-sourced 43 mm upside-down front forks and linked-type monoshock at the rear. As for braking, the homegrown manufacturer sells the Himalayan 450 with front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.

The equipment list also comprises a circular TFT instrument console with Google Maps integration, a dedicated M button for Eco and Performance modes, a five-way joystick to navigate through different functions, a USB charging port, a tall transparent windscreen, ride-by-wire throttle, split seats, metal braces around the fuel tank, signature front beak, a wide handlebar, etc.

It runs on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in tubed Ceat rubber and Royal Enfield will offer tubeless tyres as an option next year. The customer deliveries of the motorcycle will commence next week in many states officially and its bookings are already open at authorised dealerships or online.

Royal Enfield is offering a host of accessories pertaining to touring and off-roading needs with the Himalayan 450. As for the performance a new 452 cc Sherpa engine is utilised and it develops a maximum power output of 40.02 PS and 40 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission and a slip/assist clutch comes as standard.