Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Out: Details

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 accessories start from as low as Rs. 950, going all the way up to Rs. 33,000 for the panniers in India

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 was launched last month at a starting price of Rs. 2.69 lakh, going all the way up to Rs. 2.84 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). The deliveries of the adventure motorcycle have already started pan India and like every other bike in the brand’s line-up, a slew of accessories are on offer for the Himalayan 450.

While these accessories were revealed at the time of launch in the official brochure, the price was unknown until now. In the latest development, the detailed pricing of the Himalayan 450 accessories is out. Let’s have a look at it.

Royal Enfield offers a variety of accessories for the new Himalayan 450 and these can be retro-fitted easily on the bike at the official dealership. The Rally Pack is the only exception here as it needs to be selected at the time of booking via the company’s MIY configurator. Despite being listed on the website, the Rally Pack’s price has not been revealed till now.

Talking about the available accessories of the new Himalayan 450, the rally handlebar pad costs just Rs. 950, making it the most inexpensive selection. In addition to this, the engine oil filler cap is priced at Rs. 1,050 which is available in both black and silver finish.

If you want to be on the safer side, protective accessories like the headlight grille for Rs. 1,950, radiator guard for Rs. 1,950 and rally protection kit (includes engine guard and metal sump guard) for Rs. 9,950 are a must. Moreover, you also get the option of a large engine guard for Rs. 4,750.

Some of the prominent touring and comfort-related accessories include an adventure screen for Rs. 3,450, adventure rider seat for Rs. 4,450 and an adventure pillion seat for Rs. 3,950. If long distance touring is on your priority list, then Royal Enfield offers the adventure top box for Rs. 23,250, available in both black and silver colour. The most expensive accessory of the new Himalayan 450 is the panniers which will set you back by Rs. 32,950 and these can be had in black as well as silver colour option.