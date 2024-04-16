Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 To Launch In The Coming Months

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is expected to go on sale in H2 2024 and will be equipped with a 452 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 40 PS

Royal Enfield has been testing its forthcoming neo retro naked roadster in India, drawing inspiration from the entry-level Hunter 350 for several months now. Rumours hint at the possibility of it being named the Guerrilla 450 or Hunter 450 and it will be slotted as a more upscale and potent option compared to the Hunter 350 while sharing a lot with the new Himalayan.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be launched during the second half of this calendar year. However, no official launch timeline has been disclosed as of yet. Positioned to directly compete with the acclaimed Triumph Speed 400, the motorcycle will also face competition from rivals like the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and the KTM 390 Duke amongst others.

Embracing a neo-retro design akin to the Speed 400, the Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 is expected to be priced highly competitively around Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom), possibly due to the absence of USDs as seen on test mules. It will offer a blend of classic styling with modern accents to evoke a retro vibe while boasting a powerful engine.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be propelled by the Sherpa 450 engine, a 452 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder DOHC unit capable of generating 40.02 PS at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. This powerplant will be mated to a six-speed transmission, with a slipper/assist clutch as standard.

The motorcycle will run on 17-inch black alloy wheels and the suspension duties will be handled by an offset monoshock at the rear. The braking system comprises front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. The Chennai-based manufacturer has a slew of new 450 cc motorcycles waiting in the pipeline including a scrambler.

The features list of the Guerrilla 450 will boast a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, switchable rear ABS, ride-by-wire throttle system, different ride modes, a slightly upright handlebar, etc. The brand will look to strengthen its flagship 650 range alongside expanding the 350 cc portfolio this financial year.