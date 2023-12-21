Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Name Trademarked, New 350cc Bobber?

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 name trademarked in India; Likely to be the next 350cc bobber based on Classic 350

Royal Enfield is currently working on a slew of new motorcycles based on its three main platforms, the J-series 350cc, twin-cylinder 650cc and the latest Sherpa 450cc liquid-cooled engine. The 350cc category is the highest-selling and most popular choice amongst customers, thanks to the widest portfolio consisting of Meteor 350, Classic 350, Bullet 350 and Hunter 350.

In the latest development, the Indian bike manufacturer has registered a new trademark for the Goan Classic 350 name in India, suggesting that it is the next-in-line bobber motorcycle based on the Classic 350.

We all know that a bobber-styled motorcycle has already been spotted multiple times on the Indian tarmac which seems to be sharing a lot of its major components from the Classic 350. While bobber motorcycles usually have a single seat, the most recent test mule was seen sporting a pillion seat as well, which could be offered as an accessory or a separate variant for added practicality.

In addition to this, a properly raised handlebar, an updated rider seat and a slightly tweaked exhaust design will be a part of the package. The overall silhouette will remain more or less the same, however, there will be some changes to the bike’s main frame. Moreover, the test prototype also features painted tyre walls to give out the desired retro appeal.

While bobbers usually have a longer wheelbase, it is highly unlikely in the case of the Classic 350-based bobber. So, it will be more of a cosmetic job to achieve the bobber vibes at the highest possible level. On the hardware and feature front, the Bobber 350 will continue to have similarities with the Classic 350, thanks to the familiar suspension and braking setup. The powerhouse will be the familiar 349cc air-oil cooled engine putting out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque.

The trademark registration is a clear signal that Royal Enfield is serious about the Goan Classic 350 bobber motorcycle. Talking about the launch timeline, the Classic 350-based bobber could debut sometime next year in 2024.