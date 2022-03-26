Royal Enfield Feb 2022 Sales Analysis – Classic, Meteor, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield recorded 52,135 units in the month of February 2022 as against 65,114 units with a YoY drop of close to 20 per cent in India

Royal Enfield posted a cumulative domestic tally of 52,135 units in the month of February 2022 as against 65,114 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of close to 20 per cent. Compared to the previous month of January 2022 with 49,726 units, an MoM sales growth of 4.8 per cent was registered.

The Classic 350 continued to lead the way as the retro-styled roadster garnered a total of 30,082 units last month as against 36,025 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with YoY negative volume growth of 16.5 per cent. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was the second most sold motorcycle within the brand’s lineup in the month of Feb 2022.

The classic-themed cruiser replaced Thunderbird upon its debut back in 2020 and it heralded a new double-cradle frame, a revised 349 cc SOHC engine and improved fit and finish. The same combination is used in the second generation Classic 350 while the upcoming Hunter 350, next-gen Bullet 350 and other 350 cc motorcycles will follow the same path.

Royal Enfield Models (YoY) February 2022 Sales February 2021 Sales 1. Classic 350 (-16.5%) 30,082 36,025 2. Meteor 350 (-21.7%) 6,749 8,624 3. Bullet 350 (-41.7%) 6,432 11,044 4. Electra 350 (-47.1%) 3,426 6,477 5. Himalayan (11.9%) 2,977 2,660 6. 650 Twins (769.3%) 2,469 284

Last month, 6,749 units of the Meteor 350 were sold against 8,624 units in February 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 21.7 per cent. The Bullet 350 slotted in at third with a total of 6,432 units as against 11,044 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY volume de-growth of 41.7 per cent. The next-gen Bullet is expected to go on sale in 2023.

In a similar fashion to the Classic 350, Meteor 350 and Bullet 350, the Electra 350 recorded a YoY negative sales growth as well. It posted 3,426 units against 6,477 units in February 2021 with a drop of 47.1 per cent. The Himalayan dual-purpose adventure tourer recorded a total of 2,977 units against 2,660 units with a YoY growth of 11.9 per cent.

The Himalayan has been well received not just in India but global markets too along with the 650 Twins, Classic 350 and Meteor 350. The combined sales of Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 stood at 2,469 units last month as against 284 units in February 2021 with a healthy YoY surge of 769.3 per cent.