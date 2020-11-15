Royal Enfield ‘Enduro 650’ Scrambler Concept Digitally Rendered

Royal Enfield currently retails only two 650 cc motorcycles in the Indian market, namely Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650, priced at Rs 2.83 lakh and Rs 2.67 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively

‘Enduro’ in the biking world is basically a term used to describe an endless series of motorcycles ranging from off-road to competition motorcycles. However, the term is being overused today, and seems to be losing its value with passing time. The only thing that comes close to an Enduro are scrambler bikes.

Here is a rendering of a Royal Enfield Enduro 650 scrambler concept that has been created by a Brazilian digital artist. The motorcycle has been imagined in three different colours, namely Cyan, Black and Red. The bike gets a round headlamp, a single-piece seat, and a sleek-looking tank. The tail piece seems to be carried over from the 650 twins.

As of now, Royal Enfield offers two 650 cc motorcycles in the Indian market, namely Continental GT 650 as well as Interceptor 650. However, the homegrown manufacturer is also working on launching a cruiser motorcycle with the same powertrain. If Royal Enfield does decide to introduce a 650 cc Enduro motorcycle in the future, it will likely also make use of the same engine.

The Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 come equipped with a 648 cc parallel twin, air-oil cooled engine that makes 47 bhp of max power at 7250 rpm, along with 52 Nm of peak torque that is available at 5250 rpm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield currently retails the Continental GT 650 at a starting price of Rs 2,82,513, while the Interceptor 650 has been priced from Rs 2,66,755 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The automaker’s line-up also consists of other bikes like the Classic 350, Bullet 350 as well as the Himalayan.

In addition, Royal Enfield is working on introducing a new 350 cc motorcycle called ‘Meteor 350’, which is all set to make its debut on November 6. The upcoming motorcycle will go on to become the first Royal Enfield bike to be underpinned by the new J platform – which will also be used for other forthcoming RE bikes including the next-gen Classic 350. The Meteor 350 will also become the most feature-rich RE bike upon its arrival.