Royal Enfield Constellation Name Trademarked; Likely For A 650 Roadster

Royal Enfield Constellation name could be used for an upcoming 650 cc retro-themed roadster based on the 650 Twins’ platform

Over the last few years, Royal Enfield has trademarked a number of names including Hunter, Flying Flea, Roadster, Shotgun and Sherpa but they have not really been used for any new motorcycles yet. The Chennai-based manufacturer appears to be gearing up for a big assault as a host of new models are waiting in the pipeline.

Reports indicate that Royal Enfield is working on a scrambler-styled motorcycle based on the double-cradle chassis and the 349 cc single-cylinder SOHC engine found in the Meteor 350 and Classic 350, and it could be launched in the coming months. It will more likely be preceded by the more road-biased version of the Himalayan known as Scram 411 as its brochure was leaked recently.

Moreover, pictures that emerged on the internet suggest that it could reach dealerships soon with a likely launch in the coming weeks. Other new Royal Enfields that are in the rumour mill are a cruiser based on the 650 Twins’ platform and it could be dubbed the Super Meteor 650 as the old moniker could be brought back for use upon its likely global debut later this year.



The 650 cc platform will also give rise to a bobber based on the SG650 concept showcased at the 2021 EICMA show last year. Only a few weeks ago, Royal Enfield was caught testing a roadster based on the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650’s architecture with a parallel twin-cylinder engine and it could be dubbed the Constellation.

The Royal Enfield Constellation has been filed for trademark and it could be used on the upcoming classic-themed retro roadster. The Constellation name was previously utilised by RE in North America as the performance-based roadster was in production between 1958 and 1963. It was claimed to be the first superbike of that era and powered by a parallel-twin of up to 736 cc capacity.

With the brand said to be developing a 450 cc liquid-cooled motor for a more hardcore Himalayan, we can expect the Royal Enfield Constellation to be introduced sometime in the second half of next year and it could be part of RE’s renewed focus on its international business with a new lineup of motorcycles and so far it has been successful with it.