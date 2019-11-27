Royal Enfield Concept KX 838 Bobber: 7 Things To Know

Royal Enfield is said to be working on the production version of the Concept KX for debut at the 2021 EICMA

At last year’s EICMA, Royal Enfield dropped the wraps off a rather stunning motorcycle that made us wish we had it right at the moment. The Bobber 838 (Concept KX) sports an innovative design that was miles ahead compared to the current design of the company.

Hence here are 7 facts that you must know about the motorcycle.

1. Based on the Iconic KX 1140

The Concept KX stood at the 2018 EICMA proudly wearing the paint scheme of the iconic KX 1140 from the brand. Also, a derivative of the same model was the combination of same low seat and huge tyres that were incorporated with a modern approach in the motorcycle. The engine casting as well is designed with the vintage motorcycle in mind.

2. Royal Enfield’s First-Ever Modern V-Twin Engine

Powering the bike is an 838-cc engine with a V-Twin layout. It features 80mm of bore and 83.8mm of stroke for the perfect torque. At the time of its debut, Royal Enfield stated that it can tune the engine to output close to 100hp through a 6-speed transmission.

3. Premium Components

The Royal Enfield Bobber 838 features a single-sided swingarm, brake callipers from ByBre and dual-tone alloy wheels with 7×2 spoke layout. RE has chopped the fenders and the bike gets LED headlights with DRLs. All this along with the black exhausts complete the iconic look.

4. Multi-Functional Digital Console

Like its other components, the RE Bobber 838 gets a modern instrument cluster too. It comes with smartphone integration and other features including Bluetooth, GPS and more. It also features a gear position indicator over the speedometer section.

5. Dimensions

The Bobber 838 is one of RE’s biggest motorcycles ever with a length of 2160mm and 778m of width. The 760mm seat height along with the low-placed handlebar makes sure that the rider gets comfortable ergonomics while on the saddle.

6. Expected Launch Date

The 838 is expected to hit the Indian market in around 2022 as reports suggest that RE is preparing its production version to be displayed at the 2021 EICMA. The one that was displayed last year was merely a working version of the motorcycle.

7. Expected Price Tag

If RE is to work the same trick that it did with the 650 Twins after undercutting rivals by almost half the price, we can expect the Bobber to come at around Rs 5 lakh. However, this will be at a cost of some of the premium components that would not make it to the actual production version.