Royal Enfield has added reflectors on the front forks of all of its motorcycles across the range to improve visibility and safety

In a recent report, we revealed that Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have gained minor updates as all the 650 cc twins produced after October 1, 2019 have received clear lens headlight. In another news, we can confirm that Royal Enfield has added reflectors on the front forks of all its motorcycles across the lineup.

This move has been done to improve safety especially during the night times for oncomers and also while the motorcycles are pulled over during less visibility conditions. Royal Enfield is currently reeling under a rough patch due to the economic slowdown that has led to massive sales decline for more than a year impacting production.

Royal Enfield managed to complete September 2019 with a tally close to 55,000 units. In comparison to the corresponding month last year, the oldest two-wheeler maker in continuous production in the world recorded 21.70 per cent de-growth in the Indian market as it continued to post underwhelming sales figures.

The Chennai-based manufacturer has the Classic 350 as its top-selling model every month and its sales tally does impact the overall outcome as you may already know. Last month, Royal Enfield sold 29,376 units of the Classic 350 leading to a 33.27 per cent negative sales growth. The downward sales curve is expected to continue into the coming months as well.

However, the volume numbers of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have continued to impress despite the troubled times. The 650 twins have managed to get the better of more premium rivals in sales mainly due to their aggressive price range and a no-frills package. They are powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin with slip assist clutch and dual-channel ABS system as standard.

Royal Enfield appears to be preparing to roll out the 2020 versions of the Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird range and they have been spied testing already in near-production form. Expect them to be launched sometime early next year with design and mechanical improvements alongside the BSVI compliant powertrains.