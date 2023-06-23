Sporting a similar design to that of the Classic 350, the Classic 650 will be powered by the familiar 648cc parallel engine

As we all know that Royal Enfield will introduce a slew of new products based on its existing 650cc platform. The Shotgun 650 and Scrambler 650 are the two prominent new models which are confirmed and their test mules have been spotted multiple times.

Now, we have another model which will join the brand’s 650cc line-up. Spied testing for the first time, the bike is none other than the Classic 650 and this development is in-line with earlier reports claiming that a 650cc version of the Classic is in the works.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted Testing For The First Time: What the Spy Shots Say?

Going by the spy images, the design of the test mule looks quite similar to the Classic 350. This is evident by the round headlamp paired with the nacelle, wire-spoke trims and split seat setup. Apart from these, we could easily spot the conventional telescopic forks at the front, tear-drop fuel tank and the use of chrome all-around is in line with the typical Classic character.

In addition to this, the test mule sports a dual exhaust setup finished in chrome, LED headlamps, typical Royal Enfield halogen indicators, long mudguards, centre-set foot pegs and round rear-view mirrors. As for the mechanicals are concerned, this bike gets disc brakes at both ends with dual channel ABS, twin shock absorbers at the rear and most probably, 18-inch wheels will be a part of the package.

The upcoming Classic 650 will be underpinned by the same platform which does duty on the Super Meteor 650. The engine is bound to be the identical 648cc parallel twin oil-cooled unit and it will carry the familiar 47 bhp and 52 Nm state of tune. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, a slipper clutch will be standard across the range.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted Testing For The First Time: Launch Timeline

As per some media reports, Royal Enfield could debut the Classic 650 by early 2024. Once launched, it will likely be positioned between the Interceptor 650 and Super Meteor 650 with an expected starting price of around Rs. 3.2 lakh (ex-showroom).