Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be launched sometime next year and it appears to have several commonalities with the 650 Twins

Royal Enfield has been spotted testing the near-production Classic 650 on foreign soil with touring based accessories like panniers and top box and is expected to launch sometime next year. The rider of the prototype sat upright courtesy of the touring-friendly handlebar setup and the split seats can be clearly seen as well along with middle set footpegs.

You could also see the straight-pipe exhausts on either side. The front and rear fenders are chunky as in the existing Classic 350 and it rides on spoked wheels. The vintage appeal is accentuated by the round-shaped headlamp and circular LED tail lamp while the turn indicators appear to have halogen bulbs and the pillion footpegs are wide.

One test mule had alloy wheels, chromed crash bars, auxiliary lights, USD forks, different design for the panniers and windscreen but the top box is identical to the prototype in other pictures and it could be the Super Meteor 650. The chassis, body panels, suspension and brake bits will be shared with the 650 Twins.

As for the performance, the same 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected engine delivering just above 47 PS maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque could be utilised with similar power and torque outputs. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch as standard in the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to have a semi-digital instrument cluster with a Google-powered Tripper Navigation system and the fuel tank capacity could be similar to the 650 Twins. As for braking, front and rear discs will be assisted by a dual-channel ABS system while telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers are part of the package.

The Chennai-based company will more likely introduce the Scram 411 in the coming weeks as its brochure was leaked recently and it could be followed by the Hunter 350 by the middle of this year. In the second half of 2022, RE could host the global debut of the Super Meteor 650 cruiser and perhaps the SG 650 concept based bobber as well.