Royal Enfield Classic 650 Retro Bike Is Coming – Details

Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be launched in the near future with the same retro essence as the existing Classic 350

Royal Enfield is currently developing a host of new motorcycles for the local as well as global markets. The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 harbingered the arrival of the all-new flagship series back in 2018 and four years later, it will be expanded courtesy of the Super Meteor 650. The cruiser will go on sale next month before the commencement of deliveries in February.

Recently, a leaked internal presentation suggested that Royal Enfield has as many as five new 450 cc motorcycles and a number of new 650 cc motorcycles are in the pipeline. The production version of the SG650 concept is expected to be the next model to arrive, considering that it has been caught testing in its near-production form multiple times.

It could be followed by a dual-purpose adventure tourer based on the same 650 cc platform (probably dubbed the Himalayan 650), a scrambler styled motorcycle, a Bullet themed one and a Classic like motorcycle. Along with a faired old-school cafe racer based on the Continental GT 650, a total of six all-new 650 cc motorcycles are in the works.

We do believe the Shotgun 650 to make its local debut sometime next year while the other models will follow in the near future. The Bullet 650 could sit at the entry point of the 650 cc portfolio and above which, the mooted Classic 650 could be positioned. With the Classic nameplate already popular, it only makes sense for RE to further leverage it.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 will more likely have a round-shaped headlamp and tail lamp, a slim fuel tank, retro-themed body panels, chunky fenders, an upright handlebar, chromed out circular rearview mirrors, a vintage-styled semi-digital instrument console, spoked as well as alloy wheel variants, a dual channel ABS system, and middle set footpegs.

Simply put it, the Chennai-based brand won’t mess around with what is already a proven formula. It will derive power from the proven 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine which currently produces around 47 bhp and 52 Nm. It is paired with a six-speed transmission assisted by slipper and assist clutch.