Royal Enfield Classic 350 Tastefully Modified Into A Beautiful Bobber

This custom-built Royal Enfield 350cc bobber comes with USD forks, adjustable seat, custom spoked wheels, and a digital instrument cluster

Royal Enfield is the most popular premium motorcycle brand in India, specialising in mid-capacity bikes. The manufacturer enjoys cult status in our country, and it also has extremely strong aftermarket support. As such, it is quite common to see modified Royal Enfield motorcycles roaming around the streets of India.

We’ve seen plenty of customised Royal Enfield bikes here, ranging from restorations to full-blown custom builds. Now, we bring you a rather lovely example of the latter kind. This RE Classic 350 has been transformed into a bobber by Eimor Customs, a custom workshop based in Hyderabad. The motorcycle has been extensively modified, and has been nicknamed ‘AYLA’.

At the front, we see a custom full-LED headlight and a pair of upside-down forks. The front fender is much shorter now, and the bike also gets a single-pod LED instrument cluster and clear bulb indicators. The handlebar seems stock, but is mounted on custom risers. The switchgear is stock as well, as is the fuel tank, although the latter gets a custom paint job, with a star logo and pinstripes.

Behind the fuel tank is an adjustable single seat. The entire tail section has been redesigned, and the bike gets a shortened rear fender. The taillight has been moved to the left side of the bike, and below that sits the rear numberplate. The centre panel and airbox are custom-built, painted with stars and a moon. An aftermarket exhaust has also been slapped on to the bike.

The motorcycle gets a wide, pretty-looking engine guard. The engine and underbody have been blacked-out, which gels well with the grey paint scheme. The bar-end weights, the kick pedal, and the gear lever pedal are finished in golden. The bike gets spoked wheels, 19-inch at the front and 15-inch at the rear, with button tyres on both ends.

The motorcycle has been elongated by 4-inches, which improves its stance. No changes have been reported to the engine though; it continues to be a 346cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor. In its BS6 avatar, this engine can generate a maximum power of 20.07 PS and a peak torque of 28 Nm, and comes paired to a 5-speed sequential gearbox.