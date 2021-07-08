Royal Enfield Classic 350 Receives A Major Price Hike Again

The prices of Royal Enfield Classic 350 have increased once again this year, ahead of the launch of its new-generation version

Royal Enfield has announced a massive price hike on its best-selling model, the Classic 350, once again. The ex-showroom prices of the top variants of the motorcycle have now crossed the 2-lakh rupee mark; the motorcycle is now priced from around Rs. 1.79 lakh to over Rs. 2.06 lakh.

The price hike doesn’t bring with it any changes to the motorcycle’s mechanicals or specifications. It continues to be powered by a 346cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which pushes out 19.36 PS of peak power and 28 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed sequential gearbox.

With these new prices, Royal Enfield Classic 350 continues to inch away from the reach of enthusiasts who don’t have deep pockets. In fact, Honda CB350 H’ness is now a much more enticing option, as it is better equipped and costs less than the higher variants of the Classic 350.

However, Royal Enfield will soon be introducing the next-generation version of the Classic 350 in India. The new model has been spied multiple times during road tests in production-ready avatar, and is expected to go on sale in the coming weeks. Also, the next-gen model will likely be more expensive than the current one, which is worrying.

The new-gen Classic 350 will be powered by the same 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine as the Meteor 350. This powerplant is good for 20.4 PS and 27 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 price hike – July 2021 Variant New Price Old Price Single-Channel ABS: Redditch Red, Chestnut Red, Mercury Silver, Ash, Pure Black Rs. 1,79,782 Rs. 1,72,466 Dual-Channel ABS: Classic Black, Mercury Silver, Pure Black Rs. 1,88,531 Rs. 1,80,877 (Pure Black & Mercury Silver)/Rs. 1,80,879 (Classic Black) Dual-Channel ABS: Gunmetal Grey Rs. 2,03,480 (alloy wheel)/ Rs. 1,90,555 (spoke wheel) Rs. 1,95,252 (alloy wheel)/Rs 1,82,825 (spoke wheel) Dual-Channel ABS: Signals Edition (Stomrider Sand, Airborne Blue) Rs. 1,99,777 Rs 1,91,693 (Airborne Blue)/Rs 1,91,692 (Stormrider Sand) Dual-Channel ABS: Chrome Black, Stealth Black Rs. 2,06,962 Rs. 1,98,600 Dual-Channel ABS: Metallo Silver, Orange Ember Rs. 2,03,480 Rs. 1,95,252

The next-generation Royal Enfield Classic will be better equipped than the current model, featuring a semi-digital instrument console, new and improved switchgear, and tripper navigation with smartphone connectivity.