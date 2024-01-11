Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber Spied Testing Again, Launch Soon

Royal Enfield Classic 350 based bobber is expected to launch soon in India and it will be powered by the familiar 349 cc OHC engine

It’s not even a week since we saw interesting spy shots of the Royal Enfield Classic 650 and we already have news of a new test mule which might be a new 350cc Royal Enfield bike. We believe this one to be the Classic 350-based Bobber and has been spotted testing several times before.

The new Royal Enfield 350cc bike will be a Bobber and the same is confirmed by its tall handlebar and the rear floating seat, in which the pillion seat could be a removable unit. The test mule also reveals other elements like the old-school white-walled wheels, a hard pannier mount towards the right of the bike, and an engine guard.

Just like the existing lineup, we expect Royal Enfield to offer the crash guard as an accessory for an additional cost. Mechanically this Royal Enfield is expected to use the same J-series, 349cc, single-cylinder motor for the upcoming Bobber, as that of the Classic 350, Hunter, Meteor, and the Bullet. This engine puts out 20.2bhp of power and 27Nm of torque while mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Considering the other models in Royal Enfield’s stable, it can be assured that the Bobber’s chassis will also be altered to accommodate the new seating setup. Its hardware includes telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, a disc brake at both ends and spoke wheels with road-biased tyres.

We can expect the launch to happen sometime during the second half of this year. Once launched, we expect the new Royal Enfield Bobber 350 to be priced at more than Rs. 2 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). Although the Bobber community is yet to pick up in India, it remains to be seen how this category of motorcycles will perform on the sales chart.

They are not very practical and most of them will have a single seat only but there is nothing that looks so good and of course, it is a choice of the heart over the brain with this one. Currently, the only models with the Bobber styling are the Jawa Perak and the Jawa 42 Bobber.