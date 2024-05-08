Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber Patent Image Leaks, Launch Soon

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber is expected to go on sale soon in India and it will get a host of updates over the regular Classic

Royal Enfield is currently working on a slew of new motorcycles in the 350 cc, 450 cc and 650 cc segments. In the FY24, the Chennai-based manufacturer is planning to introduce a number of new models to further strengthen its portfolio, not just in India but abroad as well. We recently informed you about the possible upcoming REs along the course of this FY.

Now, the patent images of the Classic 350 based bobber have come to light, indicating that it could launch first ahead of other motorcycles. The bobber has already been caught testing on public roads and it gets cosmetic and ergonomic changes over the standard Classic 350, which is the top seller in the entry-level middleweight 350 cc space in the domestic market.

The leaked pictures show the presence of a single seat for the rider but unusually, it is elongated that before and the thick rear fender is exposed to add flavour to the bobber body type. The motorcycle will compete with the bobber styled offerings from Jawa and Yezdi. The split grab rails can also be seen in the patent images.

To maintain its vintage appeal, wire spoked wheels are fitted at the front and rear with whitewall tyres while the handlebar is more upright than in the regular Classic 350. Royal Enfield is expected to offer a removable pillion seat as an option and the rider footpegs appear to be positioned slightly forward in comparison to aid in relaxed ergo.

The semi-digital instrument console and switchgear could be taken from the familiar Royal Enfield 350 cc parts bin. With no change in performance, the Royal Enfield Classic bobber will be powered by the same 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled SOHC engine, producing a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a five-speed transmission.

RE already sells the Meteor 350 as a cruiser offering and thus the upcoming bobber will be slotted above the Classic 350 in the price range of around Rs. 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The equipment list will comprise telescopic front forks, dual rear shock absorbers, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual channel ABS system, Tripper Navigation, etc.