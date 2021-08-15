Royal Enfield Bullet (Cast Iron) Modified Into A Stunning Bobber

Check out this custom Royal Enfield bobber, built by Bulleteer Customs, which is based on an old Bullet with a cast-iron engine

Royal Enfield is the market leader in India in the mid-capacity motorcycle segment. The brand has a massive fan-following in our country, thanks to its rich heritage. Also, there’s a strong aftermarket support available for its motorcycles, and as such, customisations and modifications are extremely common among RE bike owners.

Here, we bring you one such modified Royal Enfield motorcycle, which has been transformed into a beautiful bobber. Built by Bulleteer Customs, this bike features plenty of changes to the design. At the front, we see an aftermarket LED headlight, along with the signature Royal Enfield tiger-eyes. We also see a tiny front fender and large turn indicators here.

The fuel tank gets custom logos, along with beautifully crafted golden pinstripes. Moving further back, we see a custom-built single seat, featuring tan leather with diamond patterns. The airbox and side boxes get custom logos as well, which look extremely cool. The motorcycle’s frame has been altered at the tail section, and we see a swingarm-mounted rear fender here.

The rear suspension consists of dual gas-charged rear shockers, which are finished in black and chrome. The rear turn indicators also consist of large amber bulbs, which add an old-school touch to the design. The motorcycle features aftermarket wire-spoked wheels on both ends, shod with block pattern tyres. The numberplate holder and taillight are now mounted on the left swingarm.

The motorcycle gets a custom paint job as well, featuring shades of emerald green, dark green, and black. As for the engine, the cylinder has been painted black, while the engine casing, gearbox casing, etc., have all been polished in shiny chrome. This here is an old Royal Enfield Bullet, powered by a cast-iron engine.

Although Royal Enfield is now riding towards modern technology, there are plenty who believe that the older, relatively tech-free models were the best. The old cast-iron Bullets, available in both 350cc and 500cc capacities, were hard to run and maintain, but had a thumping sound that resonated in the hearts of enthusiasts. Overall, we’re completely smitten by the styling of this customised RE Bullet-based bobber.