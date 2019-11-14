Royal Enfield Bullet 350X Receives A Price Hike – Details

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 was updated with a fresh update a few months back, and now the bike has received its first price hike

The Royal Enfield Bullet range has the longest continuous production run of over 70 years, which is the longest for any motorcycle. Currently, the Indian manufacturer offers it in 2 guises, a 350 cc model and a 500 cc one. The former received a fresh update in August this year, which saw it get a few tweaks along with new colour options.

Given the festive period was right at the doorstep during the new Bullet 350 X launch, Royal Enfield launched the bike at a limited period introductory price.

Bullet X 350 was launched at a price of Rs 1,12,000 (ex-showroom) for the kick start variant, and Rs 1,26,000 (ex-showroom) for the electric start trim. However, now that the Diwali celebrations are over, Royal Enfield has decided to marginally hike the prices of the said bike.

The kick start variant of the Bullet X has been hiked by Rs 2,755 while the electric start trim received an increase of Rs 4,365. The revised price of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is now Rs 1,14,755 and Rs 1,30,365 for the kick start and electric start versions respectively.

The RE Bullet 350 is powered by a single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke, twin-spark, 346 cc engine that puts out 19.8 HP of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm, and comes mated to a 5-speed transmission. It gets a disc brake at the front, and a rear drum brake along with single-channel ABS. As of yet, the engine on offer is a BS4 compliant unit.

Royal Enfield currently offers the 350 with six different paint schemes that include Bullet Silver, Sapphire Blue and Onyx Black paint for the kick start variant and Jet Black, Regal Red and Royal Blue for the electric start model.

The RE Bullet 350 puts up against other cruisers including Benelli Imperiale 400, Jawa 42, and even its own sibling, the Classic 350, which is offered with the same engine as the Bullet 350.