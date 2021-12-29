Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Sales Grow By 34 Per Cent In Nov 2021

In November 2021, Royal Enfield Bullet 350’s sales figure touched 8,733 units, which equates to a YoY sales growth of 34.09 per cent

Royal Enfield has revealed its model-wise sales figures for last month. Although the manufacturer’s overall sales were down noticeably, a few of its motorcycles saw a strong increase in sales figures, including the Bullet 350. In November 2021, RE sold a total of 8,733 units of the Bullet 350 in the Indian market.

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 saw a sales growth of 34.09 per cent last month, with its November 2020 sales figure standing at 6,513 units. The motorcycle’s Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth was even higher, at 50 per cent, compared with 5,822 units sold in October 2021.

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the next-generation Bullet 350 in India in 2022. The new model will be based on the brand’s ‘J’ platform, which also underpins the Classic 350 and Meteor 350. The design will undergo some changes as well, although the retro flavour of the Bullet will be preserved.

Currently, the Bullet 350 is powered by a 346cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which belts out 19.36 PS and 28 Nm. The next-gen model will switch to a 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-pot motor with 20.21 PS and 27 Nm on tap. The new engine (also available on Classic 350, Meteor 350) uses an SOHC setup instead of pushrods, which improves performance and reduces vibrations.

The gearbox will continue to be a 5-speed unit. We expect RE Bullet 350 to get a semi-digital instrument console, consisting of an analogue speedometer and a digital display for tripmeter, fuel gauge, etc. Other features on offer will include a front disc brake, single-channel ABS, and self-start. A rear disc brake (with dual-channel ABS) will likely be offered as an option.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is currently priced from Rs. 1.38 lakh to Rs. 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The next-generation model will be slightly more expensive than this, and it will continue to compete with the likes of Jawa, Honda CB350 H’ness, Benelli Imperiale 400, and its own sibling, RE Classic 350.