Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Gets 2 New Colours, Priced At Rs. 1.79 Lakh

The new silver pinstripe in Military Silver Black and the Military Silver Red shades further enhances the overall visual appeal of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield has today announced two new updated colours for the Bullet 350 in the domestic market. The new silver pinstripe in Military Silver Black and the Military Silver Red shades cary an ex-showroom price tag of Rs. 1.79 lakh each. The other colour schemes that are already available are Military Black, Military Red, Standard Black, Standard Maroon and the dual-tone Black Gold.

The latest generation Bullet 350 made its way to the market in September 2023 and it has been well received by consumers featuring the acclaimed J-series engine. The retro roadster now gains distinctive hand-painted pinstripes in silver with the Military Silver Black and Military Silver Red variants to enhance its visual appeal further.

The two new paint schemes are positioned between the Military and Standard models and the new hand-painted silver pinstripes complement the solid-coloured tanks. With the expansion of the colours, the 2024 Bullet 350 is now available in four distinct editions: Bullet Military, Bullet Military Silver, Bullet Standard and Bullet Black Gold and all of them are handcrafted with a premium finish.

The new Military Silver Black and Military Silver Red variants are equipped with a single-channel ABS system and drum brake at the rear. The other variants and colourways remain the same with the Bullet Black Gold sitting at the top of the range with a combination of matte and gloss black tank, copper and gold 3D badges, copper pinstriping, and black finished engine and components.

The new Bullet Military Silver Black and Silver Red are available across all Royal Enfield stores starting today. With no performance changes, the 349 cc single-cylinder OHC fuel-injected air- and oil-cooled engine is utilised. It produces a maximum power output of just over 20 hp and 27 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. As for the suspension, telescopic front forks and twin-sided rear shock absorbers are employed. Besides the long-lasting nature of the nameplate, its timeless retro stance plays a major part in the good reception for the motorcycle.