Royal Enfield 650 Twins Record 769% Sales Growth In February 2022

Last month, Royal Enfield sold 2,469 units of Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 in India, registering a combined YoY sales growth of 769.37 per cent

Royal Enfield 650 twins – Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 – were launched in India back in 2018. Being the most affordable multi-cylinder motorcycles in our market, both these models saw a strong demand among two-wheeler enthusiasts. Last month, Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650 achieved a combined domestic sales figure of 2,469 units, which is a fairly impressive feat.

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, RE 650 twins registered a sales growth of 769.37 per cent in February 2022, with just 284 units of the two bikes sold in our market back in February 2021. In January 2022, a total of 1,238 units of these two motorcycles were sold in India, which translates to a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth of 99.43 per cent for last month.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 are very similar, with the only differences being the seat, riding ergonomics, and the design of the fuel tank. The paint schemes are also different between the two. The chassis, suspension, braking system, equipment, and of course, powertrain on these two models are identical.

Royal Enfield 650 twins draw power from a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This motor is good for peak power and torque of 47.65 PS and 52 Nm, respectively, and the transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed sequential gearbox, with a slipper clutch offered as standard here. The performance is not breathtaking, but it’s impressive nonetheless.

The instrument console on both the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 consists of an analogue speedometer, an analogue tachometer, and a digital readout for the tripmeter, odometer, fuel gauge, etc. The braking system comprises single discs on both wheels, with dual-channel ABS available as standard.

Royal Enfield doesn’t offer LED lighting and alloy wheels on the 650 twins, which is a little disappointing, to say the least. RE Interceptor 650 is priced from Rs. 2.85 lakh to Rs. 3.10 lakh, while RE Continental GT650 is more expensive, priced from Rs. 3.02 lakh to Rs. 3.26 lakh. Both the bikes have no direct rivals in the Indian market.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi