Royal Enfield 120th Anniversary Edition 650 Twins Sold Out In 2 Minutes

Royal Enfield 120th Year Anniversary Edition celebrating the brand’s legacy of 12-decade is sold out in just two minutes as the online sale began yesterday at 7 pm

Royal Enfield revealed the 120th Year Anniversary Edition of the 650 Twins at the EICMA 2021 show in Milan, Italy. Celebrating the brand’s existence for over twelve decades as the first RE was launched at the Stanley Cycle Show in London in November 1901, 480 examples of the limited edition were announced.

Catering to markets across the globe, 120 units of the Royal Enfield 120th Year Anniversary Edition were allotted for India while Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas get 120 units each. The homegrown manufacturer invited potential customers to register and show interest on its official website from November 24 and the online sale began yesterday.

As expected, the 120 units were sold out fast! The online sale commenced on December 6, 2021, at 7 pm and the customers were served on a first-come, first-serve basis. The 120 allotted units were sold out in just two minutes underlining the popularity of the limited edition Royal Enfield motorcycles as we have witnessed in the past.

The 120th Year Anniversary Edition of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 (60 each) signifies the 12-decade milestone. The special editions were designed and handcrafted by RE’s teams in the UK and India, and they get a black-chrome tank colour scheme. It was developed in-house with Royal Enfield’s chroming tech at the original ’50s production plant in Thiruvottiyur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The Royal Enfield 120th Year Anniversary Edition motorcycles also feature a blacked-out engine and silencer, a series of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories including windscreens, engine guards, heel guards, touring and bar end mirrors done up in black colour, and so on. The sale for the remaining 360 units bound for the global markets will be announced in a while.

They are equipped with handcrafted, die-cast brass tank badges made in association with the ‘Sirpi Senthil’ family alongside hand-painted pinstripes. The tank top badge comes with the unique serial number of each motorcycle, besides a side panel decal – a special ode to RE’s 120 years. The brand also offers a 3-year standard warranty and extended warranty for fourth and fifth years.