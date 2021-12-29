Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Spied For The First Time Ahead Of 2023 Launch

Rolls-Royce’s first-ever EV – Spectre – is scheduled to launch in 2023, and it is expected to be powered by a 600 PS, AWD powertrain

British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce had announced its first all-electric vehicle in September this year, and the EV has now made its spy picture debut. The test model was spotted in Germany, and even though it was wearing a full-body camouflage, plenty of exterior design details are visible in the spy shots, which are being shared all around on social media.

The upcoming Rolls-Royce EV will be a two-door coupe, with a silhouette similar to the Wraith. The front fascia features the brand’s signature grille, and the headlamps seem to have a vertically-split design, consisting of LED DRLs at the top and the main headlamp below it. The front bumper gets air vents running horizontally across from one end to the other, with the ADAS sensor in the centre.

There are a few creases and lines on the bonnet, and at the sides, we see a prominent shoulder line. In typical Rolls-Royce fashion, we see suicide doors on the car, which are fairly long. The taillights are vertically oriented, and the tailgate gets an integrated spoiler. The rear bumper juts out of the tail and features diffuser fins at the bottom.

Rolls-Royce Spectre will be based on a scalable aluminium spaceframe, which also underpins the Phantom, Ghost, and Cullinan. The platform will be modified to accommodate an electric powertrain, which is speculated to consist of two electric motors, one on each axle. Reports suggest that the power output will be around 600 PS, although the technical specifications are yet to be confirmed.

Of course, performance is never high on the priority list of Rolls-Royce. The EV will offer brilliant comfort and luxury, comparable to the brand’s IC engine-powered models. There will likely be a few EV-specific touches on the car, on both the exterior and interior. The IC engine-powered models were already famous for maintaining silence in the cabin, and with an electric powertrain, the Spectre would take it a few steps further.

Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer at Rolls-Royce, has confirmed that the carmaker would transition to a completely electrified vehicle lineup by 2030. The Spectre is the first of these EVs, and its first customers would be able to take delivery around the fourth quarter of 2023.