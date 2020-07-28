Retro-Styled Yamaha XSR155 Could Launch In India Next Year

Yamaha XSR155 uses the same engine as the R15 V3.0 and MT-15 developing 19.3 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm

Yamaha recently introduced the XSR155 in Philippines for a price of PHP 1,62,000 (Rs. 2.47 lakh). The Japanese manufacturer has been successful with its 155 cc offering across the Asian continent and in India, the YZF-R15 V3.0 and MT15 have also been well received among the young biking enthusiasts. Ever since the debut of the retro-styled XSR155 based on the same platform, its launch speculations have often come up.

It could carve a niche on its own as the retro design along with distinctive elements will certainly be something new to the customers who are used to the streetfighters. However, Yamaha has not officially announced anything yet and the company has just made available the BSVI compliant FZ 25 and FZS 25 in India. Whether it could capitalise the festive season and launch the XSR155 or not is yet unknown.

During the festive season, the buying sentiments of the customers will largely be positive but the health crisis has certainly taken a toll on the income and financial resources for the majority of people to make any immediate buying decisions. With that said, we do expect Yamaha to introduce the XSR155 sometime next year when the market will be on a steady path to recovery.

The Yamaha XSR155 incorporates design elements from the premium XSR series sold globally and despite its compactness, it does have notable unique styling characteristics. Some of the highlights include a round-shaped headlight, LED lighting, an all-digital instrument cluster with gear position indicator, teardrop shaped fuel tank for a vintage appeal, retro seat setup, use of good quality materials all over and so on.

Despite having a timeless stance, it is no short of modernity either as it is equipped with dual purpose tyres, assist and slipper clutch, aluminium swingarm, the proven delta box frame, upside down front forks, handcrafted parts, etc. In the India-spec version, we can expect cost-cutting to be part of the agenda as USD forks and aluminium swingarm could be given a miss.

In Philippines, it is made available in Garage Metal and Tech Black colour schemes. As for the performance, the Yamaha XSR155 uses a 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine found in the R15 V3.0 and MT-15, generating a maximum power output of 19.3 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. It is connected to a six-speed transmission.