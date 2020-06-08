Renault Triber Was Best Selling Again In May 2020, Beat Kwid & Duster

Renault Triber posted 931 units last month and contributed to the major share of the total volume as the brand garnered 1,753 units

On May 12 2020, Renault India announced the resumption in production facilities and select dealerships across the country and a few days later, bookings for the AMT version of the Triber, priced at Rs. 6.18 lakh (ex-showroom), began across RXL, RXT, RXZ trims. The modular vehicle was first introduced in the domestic market in late August 2019 and it helped the brand in a major sales recovery.

Besides the facelifted Kwid, the Triber played a significant role in the French manufacturer posting good sales volumes last FY. It was the only manufacturer to post positive sales growth in the Financial Year 2019-20 as 89,534 units were sold against 79,654 units the previous fiscal with 12 per cent volume increase.

The Triber garnered 33,860 unit sales over a period of eight months since its debut. While the automotive industry got back into action, the limited economic progression took a toll on the sales numbers but it was way better than the non-operational phase in April 2020. Last month, the Triber was the most sold Renault within the Indian market as 931 units were recorded.

The Kwid ended up second with a total of 684 units as against 5,152 units during the same period last year with 87 per cent de-growth. The Duster posted 138 units as against 672 units with 79 per cent Year-on-Year volume decline. The Lodgy and Captur registered zero sales as the former was discontinued and the latter’s BSVI version is not out yet.

Cumulatively, Renault tallied up 1,753 units as against 5,949 units with 71 per cent negative sales growth in the month of May 2020. Part of the Triber’s success is mainly down to its aggressive price range. It costs between Rs. 4.99 lakh for the base RXE variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 7.22 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping RXZ AMT trim.

It is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 71 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm. It is paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. The turbocharged version of the same engine is expected to debut in the same engine with more power and torque in the near future.