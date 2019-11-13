Renault Triber Sales Cross 5,000 Mark In October 2019

The Renault Triber has outsold popular MPVs like the Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki XL6

Renault has managed to sell a total of 5,240 units of Triber in October 2019 alone, which has made it the third most popular MPV in India last month, just behind Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Mahindra Bolero.

Compared to 4,710 units sold in September 2019, Triber has witnessed a growth of 11.25%, thanks to the festive season. The growth has gone on to make Triber one of the highest-selling cars in the Renault lineup, along with Kwid and Duster.

The Triber is currently available in four variants, namely RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ. The top RXZ variant gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, auto climate control, seat height adjust and rear defogger, however the most interesting feature of the Triber has to be its first-in-class modular seating layout.



Even after being a car with a length under 4000 mm, the Triber can still seat 7. The modular seating layout means you can completely remove the third row like it never existed, and the second row can be split folded 60:40. With the third row completely down, the Triber boasts a class-leading boot space of 625 litres.

However, if you do not wish to remove the third row, and carry your family instead, Renault has also got you covered with twin AC vents for the second and the third rows.

The French carmaker offers the Triber with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 72 PS of max power and 96 Nm peak torque, which is a BS4-compliant unit for now. The car only comes with a manual transmission, but Renault has plans to introduce an AMT version of the Triber, along with upgrade the engine to meet the stringent BS6-compliance norms soon.

Renault has priced the Triber between Rs 4.95 lakh and Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-compact MPV has only one direct rival as of now, which is the Datsun GO+, however, at this price point, the Triber also puts up against hatchbacks including Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Ford Figo.