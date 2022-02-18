Renault Triber Limited Edition Launched In India At Rs. 7.24 Lakh

Renault Triber Limited Edition is based on the RXT trim and is offered in both manual and AMT transmission choices in India

Renault India has today announced the launch of the Triber Limited Edition which is priced at Rs. 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Based on the RXT trim, the Triber Limited Edition can be had in both manual and AMT combinations and it celebrates the one lakh sales milestone of the three-row modular vehicle. It can be had in two dual-tone paint schemes.

They are Moonlight Silver with a black roof and Cedar Brown with a black roof. The French manufacturer introduced the Triber back in August 2019 and one year later, the AMT variant entered the domestic market to expand its range. The Triber is one of the most affordable seven-seater cars out there and is high on safety as well with a Global NCAP safety rating of four stars.

Last year, Renault launched new two-tone colour schemes as part of the model year update. The Triber Limited Edition comes equipped with the new Akaza fabric upholstery, an all-digital instrument cluster, a two-tone dashboard with piano black finish and black finished door handles. It rides on 14-inch flex wheels as well and also offers a multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls.

As for the performance, the Renault Triber Limited Edition continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 71 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,500 rpm. The powertrain is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT is an option.

The Renault Triber is one of the decent sellers for the brand and is based on the heavily localised CMF-A+ platform. The equipment list comprises a six-way adjustable driver seat, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, projector headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, air conditioning vents in all three rows, cooled centre box, modular seating arrangement, and so on.

Currently, the Renault Triber range is priced between Rs. 5.69 lakh and Rs. 8.26 lakh (ex-showroom), and it boasts features such as four airbags, anti-lock brakes with EBD, reverse parking sensors and camera, speed warning system, etc.