Renault Triber Crosses 75,000 Unit Sales In Just 21 Months

The Triber is one of the highest-selling Renault cars in the Indian market, and has helped increase Renault’s utility vehicle market share from 1.57 per cent in FY2019 to 4.79 per cent in FY2021

Launched in the Indian market in August 2019, the Triber has played a vital role in improving Renault’s foothold in the Indian market. The sub-4m MPV has gone on to become one of the highest-selling Renault cars in India, and now, the car has achieved yet another milestone.

Renault has managed to sell almost 75,000 units of the Triber in the 21 months of the car being on sale in the country. Between August 2019 and March 2020, Renault sold 33,860 units of the Triber, while 40,956 units of the car were sold in FY2021, taking the cumulative total to 74,816 units – 184 short of the 75,000 mark.

According to a report by Autocar Professional, the Renault Triber recorded a sale of 11,768 units in Q4 FY2021, which makes for a monthly average of 3,922 a month or 126 units per day. This means that the remaining 184 units would have been sold in the first three-odd days of April 2021.

As of now, Renault offers the Triber with a sole 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that belts out 72 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, while an optional automatic gearbox is also on offer. Renault is also expected to introduce a turbocharged version of this powertrain for the Triber at a later stage.

On the feature front, the Triber gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, keyless entry, push button start/stop, AC vents for all three rows, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, as well as a unique 7-seat modular layout.

Renault currently retails the Triber at a starting price of Rs 5.30 lakh, which goes up to Rs 7.82 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. The Renault Triber directly rivals the Datsun GO+ in India, however, it also puts up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago as well as the Ford Figo.