Renault Triber Becomes Brand’s Best Selling Car In Its First Month

Renault Triber beats Kwid and Duster to become the French company’s most sold model in the month of August 2019

Renault India sold a total of 5,704 units in the month of August 2019 as it registered 13 per cent YoY sales decline when compared to the same period last year with 6,557 units. The French brand finished in eighth position ahead of Ford and Volkswagen and posted 0.6 per cent market share increase due to its newly launched Triber.

Straightaway the Triber emerged as the most retailed Renault last month by garnering a total of 2,490 units. Launched towards the end of August 2019, the Triber recorded nearly 300 units more than the regular top-seller, the Kwid. Despite enduring 58 per cent YoY sales growth, the Duster could only manage 967 units.

The Captur, on the other hand, fell from the grace a long time ago and posted just 32 units last month. The presence of the modular Triber vehicle has singlehandedly helped Renault to gather 2,044 units more than July 2019 with a massive sales increase of 56 per cent. However, only time will tell whether it can maintain its consistency or not.

The aggressively priced Renault Triber costs between Rs. 4.95 lakh and Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) and is offered in RxE, RxL, RxT and RxZ variants. Based on the updated CMF-A+ platform as the Kwid hatchback, it measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,739 mm in width and has 1,643 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,636 mm.

The modular vehicle can be had in multiple seating layouts from five to seven along with a decent ground clearance of 182 mm. It is currently powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine kicking out 72 horsepower and 96 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

Some of the significant features in the Triber are an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, air conditioning vents in all three rows, 625 litres of maximum bootspace, push-button start/stop, 60:40 split second row, 50:50 third row, keyless entry, digital instrument console and reverse parking camera.

