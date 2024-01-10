Renault To Launch 5 New Cars, SUVs In India In Next 3 Years

Renault’s ‘Renaulution India 2024’ brings 5 new models in 3 years, featuring refreshed Kiger, Triber, two new SUVs, and a localized EV

Renault is embarking on a transformative journey with its strategic plan, ‘Renaulution India 2024.’ This initiative underscores the French automaker’s commitment to fortifying its position in India. Over the next 3 years, Renault is set to introduce five new models, including next-gen Kiger and Triber, two SUVs in the B and C segments, and a localized EV.

Specific details about the next-generation Kiger and Triber remain under wraps, but expectations are high for significant design changes and feature upgrades. The Triber is poised to compete with Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming mini MPV based on the Suzuki Spacia, and thus, it will need a major upgrade to stay competitive.

Renault’s plans also include the launch of two new SUVs, anticipated to be the 5 and 7-seater versions of the new-gen Renault Duster., based on Renault-Nissan Alliance’s CMF-B modular platform. The 5-seater will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, VW Taigun, Honda Elevate, etc. The 7-seater model will lock horns with Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and upcoming three-row SUVs from Maruti and Toyota.

The new Duster is expected to feature a robust hybrid powertrain, including a 94 bhp, 1.6L petrol engine, a 1.2 kWh battery pack, along with a 49 bhp electric motor. Additionally, the SUV lineup could also offer a 1.2L turbo petrol engine with a 48V mild hybrid system. Renault could enhance the SUV’s capabilities with optional all-wheel drive (AWD) and a terrain mode selector.

Renault India’s foray into the electric vehicle segment includes a localized version, potentially the Kwid EV, competing with models like the Tata Tiago EV, Citroen eC3, and MG Comet. Based on the CMF-A platform, the electric hatchback is expected to align with Renault’s commitment to sustainable mobility at an affordable price.

Renault India’s Renaulution 2024 initiative also includes updates to its “Renew” used car program, along with a new customer experience strategy. The company’s refreshed brand identity will roll out across its network in 2024, and it will reflect across its entire range by 2025.

As Renault takes bold steps toward innovation and expansion in India, the coming years promise a lineup of dynamic and competitive offerings, further enriching the Indian automotive landscape.