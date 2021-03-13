Renault Taliant is the rebadged version of the third generation Dacia Logan and it will go on sale by the middle of this year in Turkey

Dacia has the Logan as one of its popular models in the international markets due to its no-frills package. In a similar fashion to its parental brand’s strategy of positioning the lineup highly competitively in pricing in markets like India, Dacia does so in the global arena and its perseverance has indeed paid off over the years.

Renault has taken advantage of it too with rebadged versions of the Dacia models and now the third generation Dacia Logan has been badge-engineered for markets where the budget sub-brand does not have a presence. In Turkey, Renault does a badge swap with Logan and is dubbed the ‘Taliant’ and it acts as a replacement to the Renault Symbol.

The Symbol was originally based on the second generation Clio and it was in the business since 1999, and thus the Renault Taliant has a lot riding on its shoulders. It is different from the Talisman and even the Thalia. To give a different cosmetic appeal, the French manufacturer has redesigned the headlamps and tail lamps in the Taliant.



The front fascia of the Renault Taliant is in coherence with the latest crop of Renault models (more in line with Clio) and at the back, the C-shaped LED tail lamps stretch onto the boot lid. It also features newly designed dual-tone alloy wheels and overall it looks more compelling than the donor, Dacia Logan from every angle.

While the interior images are not available at the time of writing, expect no dramatic differences compared to the latest Logan. By the middle of this year, the Renault Taliant will go on sale in Turkey and its reach could be expanded in the near future. Dacia is working on a wagons-spec Logan for next year and it will be interesting to see whether it will be rebadged or not.



As for the performance, a bi-fuel engine (with LPG) with high fuel economy acts as a replacement for the 1.5-litre dCi four-cylinder engine. The Taliant could be offered with a three-cylinder petrol engine in its naturally-aspirated and turbocharged guises. Both six-speed manual and CVT automatic transmissions could be made available.