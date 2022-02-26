Renault Megane E-Tech Electric Crossover Considered For India

Renault Megane E-Tech is offered with 40 kWh and 60 kWh battery configurations globally and it could be priced above Rs. 45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Renault India is reportedly considering stepping into the electric vehicle space with the Megane E-Tech. It is no secret that mainstream carmakers are making moves to bring up their EV portfolio and the segment is currently led by Tata Nexon EV. The Megane E-Tech is based on the dedicated CMG-EV architecture and it was revealed at the 2021 IAA Mobility last September.

Capitalising on the popularity of the standard Megane, the E-Tech adds a lot of modern flavour with an electric powertrain. The Renault Megane E-Tech is the second mainstream EV from the French brand following the Zoe (showcased previously at Indian Auto Expo) and it must be noted that the recently spotted Arkana SUV coupe is also being evaluated for India.

The Megane E-Tech is the production version of the Megane eVision concept and is the first model to wear Renault’s “Nouvel R” logo. Compared to the concept, it has very few visual changes as the crossover look is retained and is based on the Sensual Tech styling philosophy with full LED lighting, flush door handles, 20-inch wheels, twin colour air inlets, high beltline, etc.

The electric crossover uses a single electric motor in two different tunes: 130 PS and 350 Nm as well as 218 PS and 300 Nm. The latter can do zero to 100 kmph in 7.4 seconds with a top speed electronically limited to 160 kmph. The Li-ion NMC battery is sourced from LG and is available in 40 kWh and 60 kWh configurations with 299 km and 470 km range respectively.

The larger battery pack could make its way to India as the Renault Megane E-Tech will more likely be introduced via CBU route and could have a price range of above Rs. 45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Megane E-Tech shares its platform with Nissan Ariya and using a 7.4 kW wallbox charger, it can replenish to give a 399 km drive range in eight hours.

Using a 130 kW fast charger, the same range can be achieved in half an hour. It also boasts a regenerative braking system with four levels, Eco, Comfort, Sport, and My Sense driving modes, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, Harman Kardon audio, ADAS tech with Level 2 autonomous Active Driver Assist and the Full Auto Park feature globally.